Jazz's Kyle Korver: Will be held out Monday
Korver will be held out of Monday's game against the Hornets with a sore right knee.
Korver wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but his absence Monday will likely just be precautionary as the postseason approaches. The veteran saw 18 minutes of action in Friday's win over the Wizards, finishing with five points, three rebounds and two assists.
