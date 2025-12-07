Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen is a late addition to the injury report and is at risk of missing his first game of the season due to an illness. If the 28-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Kyle Filipowski, Kyle Anderson and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased playing time, while Taylor Hendricks could enter the rotation.
