Markkanen (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen is a late addition to the injury report and is at risk of missing his first game of the season due to an illness. If the 28-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out, Kyle Filipowski, Kyle Anderson and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased playing time, while Taylor Hendricks could enter the rotation.