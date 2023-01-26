Markkanen finished with 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The sixth-year pro continues his break-out campaign in Utah, scoring over 20 points for the 17th consecutive contest. He broke a double-double streak of five games with just four boards. Markkanen is currently on pace to set career-highs in points per game, three-pointers made per game, field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percentage.