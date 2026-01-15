This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Markkanen (illness) will not play Thursday against the Mavericks.
Markkanen will miss his second game in a row Thursday due to his illness. Kevin Love will be available to play and could soak up some minutes, while Brice Sensabaugh will look to stay hot after erupting for 43 points Wednesday.