Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Markkanen (illness) will not play Tuesday against Minnesota.
Markkanen has been ruled out for a fifth straight game and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. He can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
