Markkanen supplied 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 130-103 loss to the Thunder.

Markkanen recorded a double-double for the fourth time over his last five appearances and reached the 20-point mark for the eighth straight contest. The former Bulls and Cavaliers forward continues to have a career-best season and has averaged 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the start of February.