Markkanen supplied 31 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 121-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Markkanen posted his fourth double-double of the season -- across eight appearances -- and has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four contests while also grabbing nine or more rebounds in each of those appearances. The former Cavaliers and Bulls forward is having a bounce-back season with the Jazz, and he's leading the team with a career-best 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game through his first eight contests to date.