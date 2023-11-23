Markkanen closed with 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Markkanen was held to a season-low 10 points during Tuesday's blowout loss to the Lakers, but he bounced back by scoring 20-plus points for the 11th time over 15 appearances this year. He's posted just one double-double over his last 10 outings but has still been relatively consistent on the boards while also generating decent production on the defensive side of the ball.