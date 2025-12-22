Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Available for Monday
Markkanen (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Markkanen is set to return following a two-game absence. With Markkanen returning, Kyle Filipowski's upside will take a hit, and Taylor Hendricks could be less involved for Utah. There's no word on any restrictions for Markkanen.