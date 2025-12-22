default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Markkanen (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Markkanen is set to return following a two-game absence. With Markkanen returning, Kyle Filipowski's upside will take a hit, and Taylor Hendricks could be less involved for Utah. There's no word on any restrictions for Markkanen.

More News