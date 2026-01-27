default-cbs-image
Markkanen (illness) is available to play Tuesday against the Clippers.

Markkanen finally has the green light to return from a seven-game absence. He was reportedly very ill, and the Jazz may ease him back into things with a modest workload Tuesday. With the Jazz treating him with a lot of caution, random maintenance days may be par for the course the rest of the season.

