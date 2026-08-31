Markkanen registered 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Finland's 96-67 win over Estonia in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Markkanen looked sharp in Sunday's exhibition, recording a big double-double. The star forward delivered early-round fantasy value when healthy last year, having averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game across 42 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. His pathway to usage has a few more hurdles this time around, however, as Utah will be integrating Jaren Jackson and Darryn Peterson into the lineup.