Markkanen posted 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old led the Jazz in scoring with his best offensive performance since he dropped 38 points on the Suns on Nov. 19, and Markkanen also delivered his second straight double-double and seventh of the season. Injuries have already cost him nine games in 2023-24, but otherwise Markkanen is showing that his breakout last season was no fluke as he posts nearly identical averages and shooting percentages.