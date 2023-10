Markkanen amassed 35 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 120-118 win over the Clippers.

The 26-year-old forward led the Jazz in scoring on the night while delivering his second straight double-double to begin the year. Markkanen is quickly proving his 2022-23 breakout was no fluke, and after amassing a career-high 28 double-doubles in 66 games last season, he appears intent on blowing that mark out of the water.