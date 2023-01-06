Markkanen ended Thursday's 131-114 win over the Rockets with 49 points (15-27 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 13-13 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes.

Markkanen was spectacular in the victory, landing a career-high 49 points, including a perfect 13-of-13 from the line. His breakout season continues, currently sitting inside the top 15 in 12-team leagues. He has scored at least 28 points in six consecutive appearances, adding double-digit rebounds three times. Incredibly, Markkanen is now the number one player over the past two weeks, with managers enjoying what has been an incredible season thus far.