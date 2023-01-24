Markkanen chipped in 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over Charlotte.

Markkanen missed two games due to a hip injury earlier this month, but that hasn't slowed him down. He's now recorded double-doubles in each of his last five appearances and is averaging 28.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in January while converting at a 48.4 percent rate from the field and a 90.2 percent rate from the free-throw line.