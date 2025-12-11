Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Cleared for action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Markkanen missed his first game of the season Sunday due to an illness, but he's been given the green light to return for Friday's tilt. The Arizona product is off to a solid start to December, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in his first three appearances.
