Markkanen (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Markkanen has been officially cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, so Taylor Hendricks will likely revert to a bench role due to the former's return. Markkanen has played in six of the Jazz's last 10 games while managing separate knee and groin injuries, and over that span he has averaged 27.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over 37.0 minutes per game.