Markkanen chipped in 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 147-114 loss to Brooklyn.

Markkanen didn't have a good shooting performance and finished with only 13 points in 12 shots, but he also hauled in single-digit rebounds for the fourth time across his last five outings. Even though that might sound like a rough stretch on paper, Markkanen continues to perform well as Utah's primary offensive weapon. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaging 24.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.