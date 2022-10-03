Markkanen had 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-82 loss against the Raptors.
The former Cavaliers and Bulls forward made his preseason debut with Utah, and if this performance is a sign of things to come, then he should be one of the team's go-to players on offense. He was the only Utah player who reached the 20-point mark, and in fact, he was the only starter who scored in double digits in this one.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Dealt to Jazz in blockbuster•
-
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Leads team in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Great point-per-minute production•
-
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles from three once again•
-
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Hits for 20 in Toronto•
-
Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Explodes for season-high 31 points•