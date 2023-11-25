Markkanen is dealing with left hamstring soreness and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, according to Jazz radio host David Locke.

Hamstring injuries can linger if teams are not careful, so this is definitely a concern for Utah and for Markkanen's fantasy managers. If Markkanen is held out Saturday, we could see Kelly Olynyk maintain a large role even if Walker Kessler (elbow, questionable) is cleared to return.