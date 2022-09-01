Markkanen was included in a trade package Thursday that also shipped Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz in exchange for Donovan Mitchell, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Markkanen is still just 25 and has played consistent minutes during his time with the Bulls and Cavs over his first five seasons. He joins a Jazz team that elected to rebuild this offseason, beginning the process by dealing Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves in early July. Markkanen should see ample playing time for Utah heading into just his second of four seasons under his current contract.