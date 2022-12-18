Markkanen amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-97 loss to Milwaukee.

Markkanen was one of the top scorers for the Jazz in this game, but that didn't do much since the team struggled massively on both ends of the court and lost by a massive 26-point margin. Even though Markkanen failed to reach the 20-point mark, it's worth noting that he's now cleared the 15-point hurdle in each of his last nine appearances, and fantasy managers should appreciate those levels of consistency on the scoring column.