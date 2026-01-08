Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Delivers double-double in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen generated 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 44 minutes of Wednesday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Thunder.
Markkanen notched his third double-double of the campaign, and he fell just one point short of his 13th game of 30 points. Since the start of December, Markkanen has averaged 27.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.5 minutes.
