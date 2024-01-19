Markkanen had 26 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 134-129 loss to the Thunder.
Markkanen continues to produce on both ends of the court for the Jazz, and the big man now has five double-doubles over his last seven outings -- a span in which he's 20 or more points each time as well. His two-way contributions make him a strong fantasy alternative across all formats, and he's averaging 25.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over 10 appearances this month.
More News
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Jazz-Warriors postponed Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Posts double-double•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Shines with 29 points in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Racks up double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Swats two shots in upset win•