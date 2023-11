Markkanen (hamstring) didn't practice Sunday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen missed his first game of the season Saturday due to left hamstring soreness. Jordan Clarkson (illness) was also sidelined Saturday but was able to practice Sunday. In their absence, Collin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven saw increased roles. Markkanen's status for Monday's game versus the Pelicans will be known Sunday afternoon when the team releases its official injury report.