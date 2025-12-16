Markkanen notched 33 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime victory over Dallas.

While his 33 points were only third on the night behind Cooper Flagg (42) and Keyonte George (37), Markkanen led all players in rebounding, and his four steals were as much as the entire Mavericks starting lineup put together. It was only Markkanen's second double-double of the season, with the other being a 51-point, 14-board eruption against the Suns on Oct. 27. He's scored at least 30 points in six of his last 14 games, averaging 27.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals during that span.