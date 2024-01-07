Markkanen recorded a game-high 33 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-109 win over the 76ers.

Markkanen reached 30-plus points for the second time in his last three games. It was his highest scoring output since Nov. 19 when he tallied 38 points against the Suns, and his five three-point makes were his most since Dec. 26 against the Spurs. Over his last 10 games, Markkanen is averaging 24.6 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 31.9 minutes per game.