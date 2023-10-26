Markkanen had 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 loss to the Kings.

Markkanen earned his first All-Star nod in the 2022-23 season after averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. He wasn't able to reach that mark in Utah's season opener, though it was a night in which the Jazz found themselves in a double-digit deficit entering halftime. Markkanen will look to get himself and the Jazz back on track Friday at home against the Clippers.