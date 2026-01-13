Markkanen logged 28 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-112 win over the Cavaliers.

The double-double was his fourth of the season, with three of them coming in his last 10 games dating back to Dec. 15. While Markkanen's had trouble staying on the court, he's been very productive when he is in the lineup, averaging 28.8 points, 8.4 boards, 2.7 threes, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals over that 10-game stretch.