Markkanen posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 loss to the 76ers.

It's the 16th double-double of the season for Markkanen. The 26-year-old forward has gone nearly a year without failing to sink at least one three-pointer in a game -- the last time he came up empty from beyond the arc was March 3 of last season against the Thunder -- and he's drained multiple threes in 15 of 17 games since the beginning of January, averaging 23.8 points, 8.8 boards, 3.3 treys and 2.4 assists over that stretch while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from long distance.