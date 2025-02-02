Markkanen amassed 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 victory over the Magic.

All four of Markkanen's made field goals Saturday came from three-point range, and he finished as the Jazz's second leading rebounder behind Walker Kessler (15). It was Markkanen's first double-double since Jan. 1 against the Knicks, and while he has failed to score 20 or more points in each of his last five outings, he is still recovering from back spasms that forced him to miss four games in January. He'll look to make a bigger scoring impact against the Pacers on Monday.