Markkanen amassed 16 points (6-22 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Knicks.

Markkanen recorded just his third double-double of the season, adding a season-high four combined steals and blocks. It was one of Markkanen's best overall performances this season, despite shooting just 27.3 percent from the floor. Overall, Markkanen has been somewhat underwhelming this season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per game.