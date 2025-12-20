Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful for Saturday
Markkanen (groin) is doubtful to play Saturday versus the Magic.
It appears Saturday will mark Markkanen's second straight game on the sidelines, which should again result in Keyonte George and Ace Bailey dominating the offense. Check back for official word on Markkanen's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.