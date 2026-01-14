Markkanen (illness) is now doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Markkanen recently popped up on the morning injury report as questionable, but he continues to trend in the wrong direction, and it appears the Jazz will play it safe on the front end of this back-to-back set. With Markkanen likely to sit, the Jazz could lean more on Kyle Filipowski, while Talyor Hendricks could crack the rotation.