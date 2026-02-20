This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Downgraded to doubtful for Friday
Markkanen (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game in Memphis.
It appears that Markkanen will be held out of Friday's game, which should open up minutes for guys like Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and John Konchar. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Markkanen's status.