Markkanen (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's game in Memphis.

It appears that Markkanen will be held out of Friday's game, which should open up minutes for guys like Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski and John Konchar. Check back closer to tipoff for official confirmation on Markkanen's status.

