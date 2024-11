Markkanen (back) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was previously listed as questionable, and he was able to go through portions of the morning shootaround Monday, but the Jazz will are seemingly leaning toward holding him out again. With Markkanen set to miss a third straight contest, Kyle Filipowski is likely to continue starting at power forward.