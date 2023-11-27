Markkanen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Markkanen will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Simone Fontecchio and Omer Yurtseven are candidates for increased roles. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Memphis, though the severity of his hamstring injury remains unclear.
