Markkanen (hand) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Markkanen will be sidelined for the third time over Utah's past four games due to a hand injury. With Rudy Gay (back) also out, Simone Fontecchio (toe) and Juan Toscano-Anderson are candidates for increased roles versus San Antonio. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Boston.