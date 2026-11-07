Markkanen posted 24 points (8-20 FG, 8-15 3Pt), eight rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Friday's 112-100 loss to the Mavericks.

Markkanen led Utah in points, but his impressive shooting from beyond the arc wasn't enough to avoid a 12-point loss. His eight rebounds added fantasy value, but the lack of defensive stats limited his overall contribution. Markkanen remains a valuable source of scoring and three-pointers, and his numbers are trending in the right direction since he's surpassed the 20-point mark in his last three appearances.