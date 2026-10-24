Markkanen ended Friday's 120-119 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

With the Jazz roster rapidly getting stronger around him, Markkanen's usage could be set to decline. The 29-year-old forward averaged 19.2 FG attempts over 42 regular-season games in 2025-26, but through two games to begin the current campaign he's attempted exactly 13 shots in each, with Jaren Jackson, Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson all seeing similar volume in Friday's win. Markkanen still figures to be busy from beyond the arc and grab his share of boards, but his overall scoring could dip well below the 23-25 PPG his fantasy investors have been used to getting from him since he arrived in Utah.