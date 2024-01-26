Markkanen amassed 29 points (11-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 win over the Wizards.

The 26-year-old forward led all scorers on the night as he set a new season high in made three-pointers. Markkanen has topped 20 points in nine of the last 10 games while recording five double-doubles. Over that stretch, he's averaged 25.1 points, 9.7 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, 44.4 percent from beyond the arc and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line.