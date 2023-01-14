Markkanen finished with 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 112-108 win over the Magic.

Markkanen has made hay at the free-throw line over the Jazz's last two games, converting 29 of 35 attempts (82.8 percent) during that span to help bring his streak of 20-plus-point performances to 13. The 25-year-old remains in the thick of the conversation for a reserve spot in the All-Star Game while he's in the midst of a career-best season that has helped make the 22-23 Jazz surprisingly competitive in what was expected to be a rebuilding year.