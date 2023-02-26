Markkanen accumulated 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-102 victory over the Spurs.

Markkanen got off to a bit of a slow start with seven points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field in the first half, adding just one assist. He picked up the tempo after the break and was particularly excellent in the fourth quarter, knocking down five of six field-goal attempts for 14 points as the Jazz ran away with the win. The power forward finished with a game-high 27 points and has scored at least 27 in four straight. Markkanen has also gone a perfect 23-of-23 from the free-throw line over his last three contests.