Markkanen finished with 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-4 FT, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's preseason win over the Nuggets.

Markkanen hit the ground running, fresh off an impressive performance in the recent World Cup qualifier. Despite another strong campaign during the 2025-26 season, Markkanen's overall fantasy value continues to be somewhat underrated, largely due to the fact that he has missed multiple games due to both injury and rest. However, with Utah likely to prioritize winning this season, Markkanen is poised for what could be his best season in recent memory, at least from a totals perspective. Landing him in the third or fourth round of drafts feels like a relatively risk-free move.