Markkanen ended Friday's 117-106 loss to Brooklyn with 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes.

The 25-year-old forward's breakout campaign continues. Markkanen has scored more than 20 points in 15 straight games, including the last two after returning from a minor hip injury, and over that stretch he's averaging 29.6 points, 9.5 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.1 assists while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor, 44.1 percent from three-point range and 90.3 percent from the free-throw line.