Markkanen ended with 25 points (6-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 117-103 loss to Phoenix.

Markkanen was back on the floor Monday after missing two straight games due to a hand injury. With the Jazz seemingly heading toward a shutdown the fact Markkanen played at all should be seen as a bonus. Based on nothing more than a gut feeling, there is a chance Markkanen misses at least a couple more games before the season is done. As for now, managers should keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Spurs.