Markkanen finished with 29 points (12-28 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Hornets.

Markkanen certainly wasn't shy on the offensive end of the court, leading the way with 29 points on a team-high 28 attempts from the field. However, a tough shooting night led to his lowest scoring total since the first game of the season, when he dropped 20 points Oct. 22 against the Clippers. Even on a down night, Markkanen nearly managed to reach the 30-point threshold while contributing on the boards.