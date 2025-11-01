Markkanen finished Friday's 118-96 loss to the Suns with 33 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds and one block over 35 minutes.

It was another strong outing for the ninth-year pro, who topped 30-plus points for a fourth consecutive game while finishing Friday's game as the second leading scorer behind Devin Booker (36). Markkanen has connected on 50.2 percent of his field-goal attempts through the first five games of the regular season and is averaging 33.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals over 37.4 minutes per game.