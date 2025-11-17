Markkanen logged 47 points (15-33 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 46 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 2OT win over the Bulls.

Sunday marked the third straight game in which Markkanen logged a new season high in scoring, this time with 47 points. In addition to his offensive output, Markkanen made an impact defensively, leading the team in blocks and adding two steals. The 28-year-old pro has been on a heater over his last three games, averaging 40.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 39.3 minutes per contest.