Markkanen has been named the 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Markkanen showed significant improvement since his 2021 campaign with the Cavs, as he earned his first All-Star Game selection and was later named a starter. He averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 61 appearances for the Cavs a year ago compared to 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 66 contests this season with the Jazz. This includes 28 double-doubles (three in 2021-22) and 16 30-point performances (one in 2021-22). Markkanen earned 69 out of a possible 100 first-place votes.